Clear Lake man to stand trial over 100 mph pursuit in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trial is scheduled over a 100 mph chase through Worth County.

James Justus Rogers, 48 of Clear Lake, has pleaded not guilty to eluding law enforcement.

Court documents state Rogers was seen leaving left the area near the Diamond Jo Casino at a high rate of speed on October 29. He’s accused of reaching speeds of 105 miles per hour before stopping at a home in the 4900 block of Wheelerwood Avenue.

Law enforcement says Rogers’ vehicle was found empty and they traced footprints in the mud to discover Rogers hiding in a tree-lined area.

His trial is set to begin on March 2.