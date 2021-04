MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of resisting arrest after being kicked out of two bars is pleading not guilty.

Gary Alan Beach, 51 of Clear Lake, is scheduled to stand trial beginning June 22 on a charge of interference with official acts resulting in injury.

Court documents state Beach was thrown out of two Clear Lake bars on January 24 and when law enforcement arrested him for public intoxication, Beach struggled and left one officer with injuries to their hands and knees.