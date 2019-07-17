Clear Lake man to be sentenced for burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man accused of entering a home and attacking two people has changed his plea.

Aaron Michael Pankratz, 27, has entered an Alford plea to one count of 3rd degree burglary. Law enforcement says Pankratz forced his way into a home in the 600 block of S. 8th Street in Clear Lake on May 4 and assaulted two people inside.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 30.

An Alford plea means Pankratz does not admit guilt but concedes he could be found guilty at trial and will accept sentencing.