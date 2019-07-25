Clear Lake man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a Thursday afternoon crash.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Kevin Dwain Wilcke, 50 of Clear Lake, was riding his motorcycle west on 300th Street, north of Mason City, when he entered a curve and lost control on the wet pavement. Wilcke hit the guardrail and was taken to Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office says Wilcke was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He’s been cited for failure to maintain control.

This accident happened around 4:30 pm and Mason City Fire Medics assisted at the scene.