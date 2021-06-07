Clear Lake man sentenced for resisting arrest, injuring officer

MASON CITY, Iowa – Resisting arrest after getting kicked out of two bars results in a jail sentence for a Clear Lake man.

Gary Alan Beach, 51, was given five days in jail, with credit for time served, and a $430 fine after pleading guilty to interference with official acts resulting in injury.

Law enforcement says Beach was thrown out of two Clear Lake bars on January 24 and when officers arrested him for public intoxication, Beach struggled and left one officer with injuries to the hands and knees.