Clear Lake man sentenced for chainsaw death threat

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a chainsaw death threat is sentenced to a year in jail.

Scott Allen Thelke, 43 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to 1st degree harassment and misdemeanor assault on a peace officer. He was arrested on September 7 for public intoxication and police say he threated to kill the arresting officers with a chainsaw and that he was “going to hunt them down. Thelke was also accused of spitting in an officer’s face.

He’s been given 365 days in jail and must pay a $430 fine.