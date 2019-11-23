Clear

Clear Lake man sentenced for burglary

Aaron Pankratz
Posted: Nov 23, 2019 10:16 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested for entering a home and attacking two people is not going to prison.

Aaron Michael Pankratz, 27 of Clear Lake, entered an Alford plea to 3rd degree burglary for a May 4 incident in the 600 block of S. 8th Street in Clear Lake. Law enforcement says Pankratz forced his way inside the home and assaulted two people inside.

He’s been sentenced to up to five years of probation. Pankratz has also been ordered to pay restitution to his victims and get a substance abuse and mental health evaluation.

An Alford plea means Pankratz does not admit guilt but concedes he could be found guilty at trial and will accept sentencing.

