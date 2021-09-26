Clear Lake man sentenced for assault of a child

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over the punching of a child.

Joseph D. Nichols, 38 of Clear Lake, was charged with felony child endangerment for an incident on August 21 on South Short Drive in Clear Lake. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a minor child tried to remove Nichols from a home due to a no-contact order and Nichols hit the child in the face with a closed fist.

Nicholas has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.

He’s been sentenced to 14 days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $430. In addition, Nichols must complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program and complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.