Clear Lake man rescues missing Hawaii hiker

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Clear Lake man is at the forefront of a harrowing rescue on the Island of Maui. Pete Vorhes is the pilot who spotted missing hiker Amanda Eller, after being lost for 17 days in a forest on the island.

Vorhes is a Chief Pilot at Windward Aviation. The company has a helicopter dedicated to the Maui County Fire Department.

"Brush fires, ocean rescues, mountain rescues, body recoveries, any of that type of thing," explained Vorhes, in terms of what kind of calls they respond to with the chopper.

Windward Aviation was originally called out to find Eller. The initial air search began May 9th.

Nothing would be found the first few days they began an air search - Thursday, Friday, or Saturday despite multiple flights. As crews searched in the air volunteers continued to look for Eller on the ground.

"This is difficult terrain to move through there are lots of waterfalls, steep drops, canyons, ravines. You drop, you fall, you go down. Somebody might be 10-feet away from you and you walk right past a body," described Vorhes.

A GoFundMe, family members and countless volunteers continued their efforts to find Eller despite the air search being called off after a few days, due to funds.

While the fire department could no longer sustain the search without new leads into Eller's location a man unrelated to the fire department came directly to Windward Aviation and paid to take up the helicopter.

Over the course of the next few days Vorhes would fly with the man and others in the search party.

On Friday, May 24th, Vorhes instincts led him to take a right hand turn during the flight.

"We're flying up the river and all of a sudden there she was. It was literally, there was no skill or talent involved in it whatsoever. It was 100-percent luck we stumbled across her on the top of this waterfall and boy it was quite emotional," recalled Vorhes.

"I flew back to her and pretty much told her look I need you to stay where you are thru hand signals. Stay where you are, stay, don't move," said Vorhes.

Immediately following Eller's rescue she was flown back to the hangar and taken by medics to the hospital.

For those of you who are adventurous Vorhes offers some tips to stay safe if you go missing. He advised being prepared to spend a night in the wild and having water, a space blanket, whistle, and granola bar.

Furthermore, if you do go missing he says at least for the first 3 to 4 days stay as close to where you got lost as you can as that is where rescuers will begin their search.