Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to dealing pot

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is pleading not guilty to a drug crime authorities say happened over a year ago.

Dakotah Lee Flint, 23, is accused of possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Law enforcement says Flint’s home was searched on July 29, 2019, and investigators found about 67 grams of marijuana along with packaging materials and digital scales.

A criminal complaint was filed in June 2020 and Flint was arrested on an outstanding warrant on August 25. His trial is scheduled to begin on December 8.