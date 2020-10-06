Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to chainsaw death threat

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of threatening to kill a police officer with a chainsaw is pleading not guilty.

Scott Allen Thelke, 43 of Clear Lake, is charged with aggravated misdemeanor 1st degree harassment and serious misdemeanor assault of persons in certain occupations. He was arrested for public intoxication on September 7 and allegedly told the arresting officers he was going to kill them with a chainsaw and claimed he was "going to hunt them down." Police say Thelke also spit in an officer’s face.

His trial is set to begin on December 15.