Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to burglaries and screwdriver attacks

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is pleading not guilty to multiple burglaries to start 2021.

Richard Dale Sigler, 54 of Clear Lake, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, and two counts of assault while participating in a felony.

Investigators say Sigler committed several burglaries from late January to early February until a resident finally caught him breaking into an attached garage. Police say Sigler tried to run away and had to hit two people in the head with a screwdriver before being able to escape. Sigler also allegedly bit someone in the arm and would not let go.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on May 25.