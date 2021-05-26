Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to Floyd County thefts

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A Cerro Gordo County man accused of Floyd County thefts is pleading not guilty.
Riley Joe Morris Brekke, 21 of Clear Lake, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft. Law enforcement says he helped Curtis Anderson Jr. and Nicholas McLeland by driving them to a location in Floyd on March 5 where Anderson and McLeland stole two vehicles.
Curtis Anderson (left) and Nicholas McLeland
Brekke's trial is scheduled to begin on July 7.
Curtis Anderson has a plea hearing set for June 21 on charges of ongoing criminal conduct, four counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglars tools, and drug possession. McLeland is set to stand trial July 7 on the same charges.