Clear Lake man pleads not guilty in 100 mph chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a 100 mile per hour chase through Cerro Gordo County.

Ryan James Whitver, 26 of Clear Lake, is charged with eluding, possession of methamphetamine, and OWI. He was arrested after authorities say he sped away from a traffic stop in Clear Lake on February 6. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit started on Highway 122, went through gravel roads, 210th Street, I-35, and Highway 18 before Whitver crashed into a ditch at 203th Street.

Whitver has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to begin on September 22.