MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man accused of drug dealing is changing his plea.

Dakotah Lee Flint, 23, has now pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Authorities say they found about 67 grams of the drug, along with packaging materials and digital scales, when they searched Flint’s home on July 29, 2019. He was then arrested over a year later on August 25.

Flint’s sentencing is set for January 6, 2021.