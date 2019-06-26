Clear

Clear Lake man nets mammoth fish thanks to help from grandson

Lewis Brandt, of Clear Lake, holds his muskie he and his grandson caught in Clear Lake. Brandt released the fish back into the lake.

Lewis Brandt pulled in the muskie while fishing for walleye with his grandson.

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake man had quite the catch this week when he reeled in a mammoth muskie.

Brandt didn’t measure or weigh the fish and said it took two people to get the fish into the boat.

The good news is if you fish in Clear Lake, you could snag the big fish, too. Brandt threw the muskie back into the lake.

