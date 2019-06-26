Clear Lake man nets mammoth fish thanks to help from grandson

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake man had quite the catch this week when he reeled in a mammoth muskie.

Lewis Brandt pulled in the muskie while fishing for walleye with his grandson.

Brandt didn’t measure or weigh the fish and said it took two people to get the fish into the boat.

The good news is if you fish in Clear Lake, you could snag the big fish, too. Brandt threw the muskie back into the lake.