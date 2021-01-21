Clear Lake man killed in SE Iowa car crash

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is dead after crashing his car in southeastern Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says Ray Alfred Curtis, 81, was driving north on Highway 63 when went off the road and into the ditch near mile marker 50. His car overturned and came to rest on its side in a field north of 212th Avenue, southeast of Eddyville.

The State Patrol says Curtis was wearing his seat belt but it did not save his life. The reason why his car went off the road is not currently known.

This fatal crash happened around 9:22 am Thursday.