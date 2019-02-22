Clear
Clear Lake man gets jail for meth and pot

Harold Stinnett Jr. Harold Stinnett Jr.

Arrested in November 2018.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 8:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is sentenced to jail for meth and pot possession.

Harold V. Stinnett Jr, 28, was arrested on November 2, 2018. Law enforcement says Stinnett ran away from a traffic stop and when he was caught a block away, multiple baggies of drugs were found along his path. Authorities also say Stinnett had more than $1,200 in cash on him.

He pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense and possession of marijuana-2nd offense. Stinnett has been ordered to spend 45 days in jail, get a substance abuse evaluation, and then follow all recommended treatment.

