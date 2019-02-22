MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is sentenced to jail for meth and pot possession.
Harold V. Stinnett Jr, 28, was arrested on November 2, 2018. Law enforcement says Stinnett ran away from a traffic stop and when he was caught a block away, multiple baggies of drugs were found along his path. Authorities also say Stinnett had more than $1,200 in cash on him.
He pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense and possession of marijuana-2nd offense. Stinnett has been ordered to spend 45 days in jail, get a substance abuse evaluation, and then follow all recommended treatment.
Related Content
- Clear Lake man gets jail for meth and pot
- Austin man jailed for meth and pot
- Jail for MN man who crashed in Clear Lake
- Stolen car sends Clear Lake man to jail
- Clear Lake 9/11 Ceremony
- Probation for meth, gun possession in Clear Lake
- Clear Lake woman pleads guilty to meth crime
- Mason City man gets jail for meth
- Clear Lake man sentenced for federal fraud
- Federal prison sentence for Clear Lake man
Scroll for more content...