Clear Lake man gets jail for meth and pot

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is sentenced to jail for meth and pot possession.

Harold V. Stinnett Jr, 28, was arrested on November 2, 2018. Law enforcement says Stinnett ran away from a traffic stop and when he was caught a block away, multiple baggies of drugs were found along his path. Authorities also say Stinnett had more than $1,200 in cash on him.

He pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense and possession of marijuana-2nd offense. Stinnett has been ordered to spend 45 days in jail, get a substance abuse evaluation, and then follow all recommended treatment.