Clear Lake man gets deferred judgment over marijuana

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused drug dealer gets a deferred judgment in Cerro Gordo County.

Dakotah Lee Flint, 23 of Clear Lake, has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $750 civil penalty. If he successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

Authorities say they searched Flint’s home on July 29, 2019, and found 67 grams of marijuana. Flint was then arrested on August 25, 2020, and eventually entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver marijuana.