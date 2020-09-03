Clear Lake man gets 30 years for sexual abuse of a child

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake sex offender avoids a life sentence.

Edric Henry-Rodshall Morris IV, 40, was accused of sexual abuse involving a victim under the age of 14. Because of a previous conviction in Cerro Gordo County in 2012 for lascivious acts with a child, Morris could have been sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

As part of a plea deal, however, Morris entered Alford pleas to reduced charges of two counts of 3rd degree sex abuse and one count of lascivious acts. An Alford plea means Morris does not admit guilt but agrees to accept sentencing.

He’s now been given 10 years in prison for each crime, to be served consecutively for a total of 30 years. That’s in addition to whatever is left of his 2012 sentence. Authorities say Morris was on probation when he committed his latest crimes.