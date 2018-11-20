Clear Lake man facing one trial for two crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a North Iowa man facing separate drug and theft charges.
Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 28 of Clear Lake, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree theft as a habitual offender, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
Felix Arp
Mason City Police say Stinnett and Felix Arp, 27 of Mason City, abducted two people from a Yesway convenience store in Mason City on July 2, forced them to drive to a parking lot, and then took their victims’ phones and wallets.
Stinnett was then pulled over in Mason City on November 2 and authorities say he had six grams of meth and more than $1,200 in cash in his possession.
Stinnett is set to stand trial in both cases on January 8, 2019.
Arp has also pleaded not guilty to 1st degree theft. His trial is scheduled for January 8, 2019 as well.
