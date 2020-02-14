Clear Lake man facing life in prison for child sex abuse

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police have arrested a Clear Lake man on sex crime charges.

Edric Henry-Rodshall Morris, 40, was arrested at 12:15 pm Friday. The Clear Lake Police Department says he’s accused of 3rd degree sex abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Court documents state the victim was under 14 and police say both charges are being upgraded to class “A” felonies because Morris was convicted of lascivious acts with a child in Cerro Gordo County in 2012.

A class “A” felony in Iowa carries a mandatory life sentence.

Authorities say these crimes occurred in January and happened in Clear Lake. The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Department of Human Services assisted with the investigation.

Clear Lake police say Morris has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1 million bond.