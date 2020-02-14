Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Clear Lake man facing life in prison for child sex abuse

Edric Morris
Edric Morris

Arrested Friday. Held for $1 million bond.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 3:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police have arrested a Clear Lake man on sex crime charges.

Edric Henry-Rodshall Morris, 40, was arrested at 12:15 pm Friday. The Clear Lake Police Department says he’s accused of 3rd degree sex abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Court documents state the victim was under 14 and police say both charges are being upgraded to class “A” felonies because Morris was convicted of lascivious acts with a child in Cerro Gordo County in 2012.

A class “A” felony in Iowa carries a mandatory life sentence.

Authorities say these crimes occurred in January and happened in Clear Lake. The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Department of Human Services assisted with the investigation.

Clear Lake police say Morris has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1 million bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -15°
Temperatures rebound today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Free weddings at courthouse

Image

Graduating from drug court

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temperatures set to rebound

Image

Rochester's LInks to Titanic

Image

Section wrestling semifinalists

Image

Lourdes wins Section title

Image

What goes into the decision to cancel or delay school

Image

Rock Steady Boxing

Image

New CBD store in Rochester

Community Events