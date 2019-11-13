Clear Lake man facing felony charge for allegedly punching, choking woman

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake man is facing a felony domestic abuse charge for allegedly punching a woman with a closed fist before strangling her.
Jacob Brager, 33, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Wednesday and was being held without bond until seeing a magistrate.
Police said on Oct. 21, Brager took the victim’s cell phone by force and punched her with a closed fist. The punch resulted in damage to the victim’s lip and caused her to fall down, according to court documents. Brager also allegedly strangled the victim for 30 seconds, which made it difficult for her to breath, and he shoved her out of the residence.
The victim had injuries to the back of her hands, wrists and both sides of her throat.
