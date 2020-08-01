Clear Lake man facing drug charges after Mason City crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – Hitting a parked car leads to serious drug charges against a Clear Lake man.

Anthony John Klimke, 25, is accused of a controlled substance violation and failure to us a drug tax stamp.

Mason City police say Klimke was driving in the 100 block of North Pierce Avenue around 1:30 am on April 17 when he struck a parked car. When officers investigated the crash, they say they found 104.06 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale in Klimke’s vehicle.

Klimke was arrested in Floyd County on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail late Thursday night. He’s being held on $20,000 cash only bond.