Clear Lake man facing plethora of charges after 100-mph pursuit Thursday night

Ryan Whitver

A passenger was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 5:47 AM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 6:27 AM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A pursuit that lasted nearly 15 minutes reached speeds of around 100 miles per hour late Thursday night around Cerro Gordo County.

The Cerro Gordo County Sherrif’s Office said it attempted a traffic stop at Highway 122 near N. 40th St. in Clear Lake when the vehicle took off. The pursuit went through gravel roads, on 210th St., Interstate-35 and Highway 18.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in the ditch at 230th St. and the driver, Ryan Whitver, 26, of Clear Lake, was taken into custody.

A passenger, 23-year-old Alyssa Hopkins, of Clear Lake, was taken to the hospital for possible injuries.

Whitver is facing charges of felony eluding, carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance, OWI, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of failing to obey a traffic control device.

 

