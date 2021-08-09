Clear Lake man charged with sex abuse found not competent to stand trial

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man accused of child sex abuse is ruled not competent to stand trial.

Gary James Davison, 79, is charged with second- and third-degree sexual abuse. Authorities say the abuse involved a child and occurred between October 2017 and October 2020.

He underwent a mental examination and a judge on Monday ruled that Davison “is suffering from a mental disorder which prevents the defendant from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings, or assisting effectively” in his defense.

The judge also found Davison poses a danger to public peace or safety and ordered him to be held and treated at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center until he can stand trial.