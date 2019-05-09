Clear Lake man charged for weekend burglary

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A North Iowa man is jailed on $10,000 bond after police say he entered a home and attacked two people.
Aaron Michael Pankratz, 27 of Clear Lake, is charged with 2nd degree burglary. Authorities say Pankratz forced his way into a home in the 600 block of S. 8th Street in Clear Lake on Saturday morning. Once inside, Pankratz allegedly assaulted two of the residents as they came out of a second floor bedroom.
Court documents state no weapons were used in this incident and no one was injured.
Pankratz was arrested and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
