Clear Lake man charged for weekend burglary

Aaron Pankratz Aaron Pankratz

Authorities say two people were assaulted Saturday morning.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A North Iowa man is jailed on $10,000 bond after police say he entered a home and attacked two people.

Aaron Michael Pankratz, 27 of Clear Lake, is charged with 2nd degree burglary. Authorities say Pankratz forced his way into a home in the 600 block of S. 8th Street in Clear Lake on Saturday morning. Once inside, Pankratz allegedly assaulted two of the residents as they came out of a second floor bedroom.

Court documents state no weapons were used in this incident and no one was injured.

Pankratz was arrested and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

