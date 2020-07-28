Clear Lake man changes plea to child sex abuse charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man accused of child sex abuse is taking a plea deal.

Edric Henry-Rodshall Morris IV, 40, has entered an Alford Plea to two counts of 3rd degree sex abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child. Authorities say the victim was under 14.

Morris was originally charged with “A” felonies because of a previous conviction for lascivious acts with a child in Cerro Gordo County in 2012. “A” felonies in Iowa carry maximum sentenced of life in prison.

As part of his plea deal, the charges against Morris were reduced to “C” felonies which carry maximum penalties of 10 years in prison.

Morris’ sentencing is set for September 1. An Alford plea means Morris is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and will accept a sentence.