Clear Lake man arrested for stolen vehicle, car parts in Worth County

KENSETT, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is arrested over stolen property located in Worth County.

Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, is charged with first-degree theft and possession of burglar tools.

Law enforcement says Pittman was found Tuesday morning operating a motor vehicle that had been stolen from Stan Koch and Sons Trucking in Albert Lea. Investigators say a search of the vehicle found tools believed to have been used in a burglary.

Pittman is also accused of selling stolen batteries and other car parts at a recycling business in Kensett.

Pittman is being held in the Worth County Jail on $12,000 bond.