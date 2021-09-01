Clear Lake man arrested for felony child endangerment

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake man is facing a felony charge for child endangerment for allegedly violating a no-contact order before punching a minor child in the face.

Joseph Nichols, 38, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Tuesday in connection to an incident on Aug. 21 on South Shore Dr. in Clear Lake.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said the victim tried to remove the defendant from the residence due to the no-contact order before he was punched in the face with a closed fist.