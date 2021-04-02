Clear Lake man arrested for Worth County burglaries

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man has been arrested for a trio of burglaries in Worth County.

Riley Joe Morris Brekke, 21, of Clear Lake, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, three counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. Brekke was booked into the Worth County Jail around 5:30 pm Thursday and is being held on $26,100 bond.



Curtis Anderson (left) and Nicholas McLeland Curtis Anderson (left) and Nicholas McLeland

Law enforcement says Brekke was one of three men involved in stealing from three homes near Grafton sometime between the night of March 1 and the morning of March 2. The homes that were robbed were in the 2000 block of 380th Street and the 4000 block of Yarrow Avenue. Court documents state multiple items were stolen including boots, tools, keys, and firearms.

The other two men alleged to be involved in these Worth County crimes, Curtis Anderson Jr. and Nicholas McLeland, were arrested March 5 and charged with committing a string of burglaries and thefts in Floyd County. According to court documents, Floyd County law enforcement recovered items stolen from Worth County and Anderson identified Brekke as being part of the crime spree.

Anderson and McLeland are facing 24 total criminal charges in Floyd County but online court records do not show any charges filed against them in Worth County. Online court records do not show any criminal charges filed against Brekke in Floyd County.