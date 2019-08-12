Clear

Clear Lake man arrested after reports of nude man on city dock

Police said it received two complaints in reference to the Clear Lake man being nude.

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake man is facing an indecent exposure charge after reports of a man being nude on a city dock.

Erik Bienfang, 21, was arrested at 2 N. Lakeview Dr. on Saturday night.

Bienfang allegedly admitted to the offense, according to court documents, and a witness on the scene was able to identify him.

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2,000 bond.

