Clear Lake man arrested after allegedly running from deputies

Shawn Hedin/Cerro Gordo County Jail

A Clear Lake man is facing charges after allegedly running from deputies after an attempted traffic stop.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 11:21 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake man is facing charges after allegedly running from deputies after an attempted traffic stop.

Shawn Hedin, 57, was arrested late Sunday night after fleeing from authorities at a high rate of speed.

Hedin was involved in a suspicion case, according to court documents, in the 7000 block of 315th St.

“The driver of the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed before stopping the car and fleeing on foot. He was caught by deputies and identified,” documents state.

He’s facing charges of driving while barred and interference with official acts.

${item.thumbnail.title}

