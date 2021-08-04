Clear Lake man accused of passing back checks for lottery tickets

VENTURA, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man has been arrested for allegedly writing bad checks for lottery tickets.

Joey Henry Allen, 41 of Clear Lake, is facing charges of third-degree theft and six counts of theft of lottery tickets.

Law enforcement says Allen wrote six different checks to Ventura Mart in Ventura to buy $958.11 worth of lottery tickets between July 18 and July 19. He’s accused of knowing there was no money in his account to cover those checks.

Criminal complaints were filed against Allen on July 31 and he was arrested in Clear Lake on Tuesday. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $32,000 bond.