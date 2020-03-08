MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man accused of sexually abusing a child is pleading not guilty.
Edric Henry-Rodshall Morris, 40, is charged with 3rd degree sex abuse-2nd or subsequent offense and lascivious acts with a child-2nd or subsequent offense. Authorities say the victim was under 14 and because Morris was convicted of lascivious acts with a child in Cerro Gordo County in 2012, both charges are being upgraded to class “A” felonies that carry maximum sentences of life in prison.
Morris’ trial is set to begin on May 5. He has been in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1 million bond since his arrest in January.
Related Content
- Clear Lake man accused of child sex abuse pleads not guilty
- Clear Lake man pleads guilty to child sex abuse in Idaho
- Clear Lake man sentenced for child sex abuse in Idaho
- Clear Lake man convicted again of child sex abuse
- Clear Lake man found not guilty of sex abuse
- Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charge
- Northeast Iowa man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse
- Wright County man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse
- Austin man pleads guilty to child sex abuse
Scroll for more content...