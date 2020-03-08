Clear

Clear Lake man accused of child sex abuse pleads not guilty

Edric Morris
Edric Morris

He's facing a possible life sentence.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man accused of sexually abusing a child is pleading not guilty.

Edric Henry-Rodshall Morris, 40, is charged with 3rd degree sex abuse-2nd or subsequent offense and lascivious acts with a child-2nd or subsequent offense. Authorities say the victim was under 14 and because Morris was convicted of lascivious acts with a child in Cerro Gordo County in 2012, both charges are being upgraded to class “A” felonies that carry maximum sentences of life in prison.

Morris’ trial is set to begin on May 5. He has been in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1 million bond since his arrest in January.

