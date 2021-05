CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 79-year-old Clear Lake man is facing multiple felony sexual abuse charges involving a child.

Gary Davison was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Monday and is being held on $50,000 bond for charges of sexual abuse, second-and third-degree.

Court documents state that Davison abused a child between Oct. of 2017 to Oct. of 2020 and "committed several acts."