Clear Lake laundromat burglar is sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman charged with burglarizing a Clear Lake laundromat is pleading guilty.

Elizabeth Danail Ficken, 36 of Fort Dodge, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary. Authorities say she worked with another person to rob Giant Wash Laundromat on June 16, 2020. Court documents state a hole was cut in the wall between the laundromat bathroom and office and Ficken acted as a lookout while her unidentified partner stole keys from inside the office.

Ficken has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must pay $400 in damages.