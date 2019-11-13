Clear
Clear Lake now covered in ice

About two to three inches of ice are covering the lake.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 9:28 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It doesn't seem like that long ago that boats were skidding their way across Clear Lake.  Now, thanks to some cold temperatures, the lake is covered in ice.

Kyle Peterson, who owns Peterson Lures, was out at the boat ramp earlier this afternoon checking the thickness of the ice.  He says it is still a little too thin for people to be walking on, but he has seen a few anglers out trying to make a catch.

Peterson recommends waiting until there is at least four inches of ice before trying to do some fishing.  Even then, he says you should always take plenty of safety equipment with you and have a fishing buddy as well.

