Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clear Lake internet provider making it easier to work from home

Offering faster speeds at no charge for three months.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 4:32 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 4:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, iowa – With coronavirus worries leading to more people working from home, CL Tel says it’s is offering faster internet speeds at no charge for three months.

“CL Tel wants to do its part to help the community adapt to this current reality,” says General Manager Tom Lovell. “As business managers strive to keep everyone safe and mitigate the virus, telecommuting from home is becoming a go-to-solution. “

CL Tel says its broadband internet also has no data caps so there’s no need to worry about increased internet use.

“CL Tel has never had data caps,” says Lovell. “We don’t throttle customers’ use of the Internet. We have always operated with a customer-focused direction. That is also why we invested heavily in fiber optics to ensure that our customers have the best, fastest access to the Internet.” US Senators recently asked the nation’s largest Internet service providers to remove their customer data caps because more employees are being asked to work from home.

CL Tel says its technicians are also wearing gloves and using hand sanitizers and other cleansers regularly to help protect customer and technician health if they are required to go to someone’s home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Precip chances lowering
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coronavirus and Small Businesses

Image

Opening Statements

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/13

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Image

Rochester fire department priorities remain the same

Image

Saint Patrick's Day celebrations impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Coronavirus impacts sports across the board

Image

Fillmore Central falls in Class A semifinal

Image

Coronavirus rattles the sports world

Community Events