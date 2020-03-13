Clear Lake internet provider making it easier to work from home

CLEAR LAKE, iowa – With coronavirus worries leading to more people working from home, CL Tel says it’s is offering faster internet speeds at no charge for three months.

“CL Tel wants to do its part to help the community adapt to this current reality,” says General Manager Tom Lovell. “As business managers strive to keep everyone safe and mitigate the virus, telecommuting from home is becoming a go-to-solution. “

CL Tel says its broadband internet also has no data caps so there’s no need to worry about increased internet use.

“CL Tel has never had data caps,” says Lovell. “We don’t throttle customers’ use of the Internet. We have always operated with a customer-focused direction. That is also why we invested heavily in fiber optics to ensure that our customers have the best, fastest access to the Internet.” US Senators recently asked the nation’s largest Internet service providers to remove their customer data caps because more employees are being asked to work from home.

CL Tel says its technicians are also wearing gloves and using hand sanitizers and other cleansers regularly to help protect customer and technician health if they are required to go to someone’s home.