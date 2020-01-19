Clear Lake house fire causes $200,000 in damage

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Sunday morning house fire in Clear Lake causes more than $200,000 in damage.
Just after 11:15 a.m., Clear Lake Fire and Police responded to the 500 block of 27th Avenue South.
When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and the fire showing from the basement. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that level, but water and smoke damage was found throughout the home.
Authorities say the people inside were able to get out safely before they arrived and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
