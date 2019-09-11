Clear Lake hosts 9/11 memorial

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - With gray skies hanging low, Clear Lake took time to remember those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. They call the memorial event 'Never Forget', so future generations will always think about those who died on that Tuesday.

During the ceremony, helmets and hats representing police, fire, and the military were placed next to the fire station's World Trade Center Memorial Steel. Clear Lake city councilman Bennett Smith spoke about the significance of 9/11 and how the United States has stood up to tyranny and tragedy many times over its history.

The fire department's ladder truck had a huge American flag hanging from the top, swaying over the street. People who attended the memorial say they hope history never forgets the tragedy that happened on that day.