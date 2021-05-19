Clear Lake home suffers heavy damage in Wednesday fire

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Flames caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a Clear Lake home Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of North 24th Street just before 2 pm. The Clear Lake Fire Department says they arrived at the scene to find light smoke coming from an open overhead garage door and heavy fire showing in the kitchen. The blaze was quickly brought under control.

No one was injured in the fire. Estimated damage to the home is $40,000. The owner of the property was not at home when the fire began but returned to discover it and call for emergency help.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says it responded with one ladder company, one engine company, one medic unit, and one support truck with a total of 11 firefighters. One engine company from the Ventura Fire Department assisted and Clear Lake police and Alliant Energy were also at the scene.