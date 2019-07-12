Clear Lake hires Munn as next wrestling coach

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Clear Lake Schools announced on Wednesday the hiring of Doug Munn as the next wrestling coach at Clear Lake High School.
He has served as an assistant in recent seasons with former head coach, Mike Lester, who recently accepted the position as principal of the middle school.
Munn will be assisted by Evan Johnson and Brad Brosdahl.
