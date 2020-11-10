Clear Lake hair salon reacts to new coronavirus restrictions

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - In the Hawkeye state, businesses are taking another look at COVID-19 safety plans to make sure they're in line with Governor Kim Reynolds' latest restrictions, set to go into effect on Wednesday.

Masks are now required to be worn by employees and customers at businesses that provide personal services, that includes hair salons.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Renee Kramer, owner of Hair and Company in Clear Lake. She says her business is already following the Governor's rules.

Kramer is hoping other salons do the same to avoid another complete shutdown.

"I hope it doesn't. Let's put it that way. I don't think that it was good for businesses. I don't think it was good for morale. I think we just have to be sensable in what we're doing," said Kramer.

Her salon has even gone the extra mile. They don't allow walk-ins and customers are waiting in their cars until their appointment time.