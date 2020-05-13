Clear Lake hair salon preparing to open on Friday

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - On Friday, businesses like tattoo and massage parlors will be reopening after nearly 2 months of being closed. One big industry that will be opening as well are hair salons and barber shops.

At Hair and Company, the phone has been ringing non-stop. Owner Renee Kramer says she's already started booking appointments, so she won't get slammed at the last minute. She's eager to get back to work.

"Oh, we're all so excited to get back to doing what we do best. It's been a long eight weeks," said Kramer.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kramer was still waiting for specific safety guidelines from the cosmetology board. When the doors open, she says her salon will practice social distancing. She looks forward to seeing her clients again.

"Hair is very important to people. Their appearance is very important. Their well being inside is more important. So we are a very much needed profession," she said.

Hair and Company has been flooded with requests from Minnesotans who are willing to cross the state border for a trim. Kramer is hesitant to book them.

"We don't know these people. We're a small town, we know everybody. We know where they've been. We know if they vacationed. We would know if they've been self-quarantining or social distancing," she said.

If you are ready to rush out for a haircut or perm, CG Public Health's Brian Hanft says making an appointment is much safer than just walking in.

"Can you imagine if all of the sudden we threw the doors open and everybody needs some hair work done? They're all going to show up and stand in line and so that's not what we want, so please call ahead and talk with the business that you would like to frequent," said Hanft.