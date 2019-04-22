Clear
Clear Lake grad Joe Colon beats World champion, wins gold at Pan American Championships

US Joe Colon jubilates after he defeated Mohammad Yakhkeshi of Iran during their bronze fight in the men's freestyle 61 kg category of Wrestling World Championships in Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Balazs Czagany/MTI via AP)

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Former Clear Lake state champion and Northern Iowa all-American Joe Colon continues to rack up accolades across the globe.

Colon, wrestling at 61 kilograms for the United States, won a gold medal this weekend at the Pan American Championships.

Colon, a 2018 World bronze medalist, defeated 2018 World Champion Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez, of Cuba, 9-3 in his opening match.

He finished 3-0 in the tournament and won his final two matches by technical fall.

The United States won 10 gold medals and finished 34-0 in the tournament.

