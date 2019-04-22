Clear Lake grad Joe Colon beats World champion, wins gold at Pan American Championships

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Former Clear Lake state champion and Northern Iowa all-American Joe Colon continues to rack up accolades across the globe.

Colon, wrestling at 61 kilograms for the United States, won a gold medal this weekend at the Pan American Championships.

Colon, a 2018 World bronze medalist, defeated 2018 World Champion Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez, of Cuba, 9-3 in his opening match.

He finished 3-0 in the tournament and won his final two matches by technical fall.

The United States won 10 gold medals and finished 34-0 in the tournament.