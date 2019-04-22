BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Former Clear Lake state champion and Northern Iowa all-American Joe Colon continues to rack up accolades across the globe.
Colon, wrestling at 61 kilograms for the United States, won a gold medal this weekend at the Pan American Championships.
Colon, a 2018 World bronze medalist, defeated 2018 World Champion Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez, of Cuba, 9-3 in his opening match.
He finished 3-0 in the tournament and won his final two matches by technical fall.
The United States won 10 gold medals and finished 34-0 in the tournament.
- Clear Lake grad Joe Colon beats World champion, wins gold at Pan American Championships
- Clear Lake alum Joe Colon takes bronze at World Championships
- Clear Lake alum to compete in World Championships
