Former Clear Lake golf course being turned into prairie land

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- A former golf course in Clear Lake is now being turned in to prairie land.

The old Arrowhead course sits south of Clear Lake and has been closed for years.

It has now been sold to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR said the owners of the property first contacted them in 2013 about making the change.

Right now, some trees are being removed to make room for new plants. People living in the neighborhood still have some questions about the work that’s being done.

“If it is going to be a wetland, why are they taking all the trees and bushes out?” said Avalon Cronin who has lived across the street from the property for 20 years.

Still, Cronin said having more nature across from her home won’t hurt.