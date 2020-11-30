Clear Lake Fire Department responds to multiple fires in short span Sunday into Monday

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to a pair of fires Sunday night into Monday as mutual aid from other north Iowa departments was needed.

The first occurred at 7442 Balsam Ave. S. near Ventura at 11:54 p.m. in a shop building owned by Paul and Danika Buckley.

While operating that structure fire, the department was also dispatched to a fire at 11108 28th St. N. near Clear Lake at 1:01 a.m.

Mason City Fire assisted in the second call and aid was received from Manly, Plymouth and Hanlontown as well.

The second fire involved a repair shot, a hay storage barn and had 10 separate cars and a small storage building on fire when crews arrive.d

Other buildings were threatened in the blaze. That property is owned by Sally Levad.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

All units were back in service at 5:20 a.m.