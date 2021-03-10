Clear Lake falls to Ballard in state quarterfinals

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Clear Lake Lions battled to the final buzzer in Tuesday’s Class 3A state quarterfinal against top-seeded Ballard but fell short, 68-45.

Carson Toebe led the Lions with a game-high 22 points. Andrew Formanek had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Eric Ritter chipped in 8 points, Joe Faber had 3 and Travaugn Luyoba scored 2.

Clear Lake finished the season with a 22-3 record including a fourth straight North Central Conference championship. The Lions have compiled a 66-9 record over the past three years for the most wins in Class 3A.

As previously announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, there will be no consolation games in the 2021 state tournament.