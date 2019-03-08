Clear Lake falls in semifinal heartbreaker

DES MOINES, Iowa – A perfect season for the Clear Lake Lions was interrupted by Norwalk in the final minutes of Thursday’s Class 3A state semifinal.

The Lions entered Thursday’s game with a 24-0 record, but the game would end with a heartbreaking 61-54 final score. Drew Enke led the Lions in scoring with 20 points, followed by Andrew Formanek (13), Carson Toebe (7), Tate Storbeck (6), Jaylen DeVries (4), Jared Penning (2), and Kody Kearns (2).

Clear Lake (24-1) will play Winterset on Friday at 10:20 AM in the third-place consolation matchup.

Click on the video player above to view Thursday’s highlights.